Trader Joe's has been selling bananas for 19 cents apiece since the George W. Bush administration, but staffers are now changing up the fruit's price tags. It's not quite a Lucille Bluth-level bump, but the grocery chain will now be hawking individual bananas for 23 cents each instead of 19 cents, a raise of more than 20%, reports CNN.
- Statement: "We only change our prices when our costs change, and ... we've now reached a point where this change is necessary," a Trader Joe's rep tells the outlet.