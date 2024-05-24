Man Faces Charges, $6M Fine Over Fake Biden Robocalls

Earlier this year, political consultant Steve Kramer admitted he was behind robocalls impersonating President Biden and said that if authorities want to come after him, they should "bring it." They have now brought it. Kramer has been fined $6 million by the Federal Communications Commission and indicted on 26 counts in New Hampshire, NBC News reports. In the calls two days before the New Hampshire primary, the AI-generated Biden voice told Democratic voters they should stay home and save their vote for the November election.

A first-of-its-kind fine . The FCC said the proposed fine is its first involving generative AI technology, the AP reports. The agency said Kramer violated a federal caller ID law with the "scam calls he set up to defraud voters." Weeks after the New Hampshire calls, the FCC outlawed robocalls with AI-generated voices.

Another fine. Lingo Telecom, the Texas company accused of transmitting the calls, faces a $2 million fine but it strongly denies that it had any role in producing them or violated any federal regulations. The FCC says settlement or negotiation is possible with both fines.