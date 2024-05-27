2 Inmates Are Found Hiding in Dumpster as 2 More Are Sought

Louisiana police are still searching for two escaped inmates after two others were caught on Sunday. The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff identified the fugitives as Omarion Hookfin, 19, and Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, CNN reports. Avery Guidry, 19, and Travon Johnson, 21, were hiding in a dumpster behind a Dollar General store when they were spotted, the sheriff's office said. Tangipahoa Parish is north of New Orleans.

Hookfin, Guidry, and Johnson were awaiting trial in a home invasion that left a man dead and his daughter, 12, injured. Cyprian was "serving time for armed robbery and weapon charges," Sheriff Daniel Edwards posted on Facebook. "The four inmates were able to escape the perimeter fence of the Parish Jail while participating in their recreation time on the yard," he said. (More escape stories.)