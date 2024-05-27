World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant Dies

Bette Nash, who started working as a flight attendant before Boeing launched its first jetliner and never officially retired, has died at age 88. Nash, who started flying with Eastern Airlines in November 1957, held the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a flight attendant. ABC News reports that she died May 17 after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.

"We mourn the passing of Bette Nash, who spent nearly seven decades warmly caring for our customers in the air," American Airlines, which took over many Eastern routes after the airline went bust in 1991, said in a post on X. "Bette inspired generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette."