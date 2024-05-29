All Charges Dropped Against Scottie Scheffler

After his May 17 arrest outside the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler said it was all a big misunderstanding. On Wednesday, prosecutors agreed and dropped all charges against him. "Mr. Scheffler's characterization that this was 'a big misunderstanding' is corroborated by the evidence," said Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell, per the Louisville Courier-Journal . A judge accepted his motion to dismiss charges including second-degree assault of a police officer.

Scheffler was accused of ignoring instructions from Detective Bryan Gillis after a worker was fatally hit by a shuttle bus outside the Valhalla Golf Club. Gillis said he was brought to the ground when the golfer "accelerated forward." The officer was later disciplined for not activating his body camera. Scheffler said he was following directions from another officer. Steve Romines, the golfer's attorney, said there are "absolutely grounds for a lawsuit," but Scheffler wants to move on and has no intention of suing the city or the Louisville Metro Police Department. "Scottie Scheffler doesn't want the taxpayers of Louisville to have to pay a dime," Romines said, per the Athletic. (More Scottie Scheffler stories.)