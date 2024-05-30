Alabama is set to carry out its second execution of the year Thursday, months after the nation's first execution via nitrogen gas . Jamie Ray Mills is to die by lethal injection, which "remains the state's main execution method unless an inmate has requested nitrogen ," per the AP . Mills was convicted in the 2004 murders of an elderly couple who were beaten and robbed in their Guin home, but he maintains his innocence. "There is no doubt that Mills committed those offenses," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote in a motion earlier this year to set Mills' execution date. The state Supreme Court gave its approval, leading Gov. Kay Ivey to set the timing for the execution: a 30-hour window beginning at 12am Thursday and ending at 6am Friday, per the Montgomery Advertiser .

The Alabama Department of Corrections hasn't said which drug or drugs it plans to use on Mills or what he requested for his last meal, USA Today reports. The 50-year-old maintains he didn't kill Floyd and Vera Hill and was only convicted because his ex-wife lied on the witness stand. JoAnn Mills said she saw her common-law husband kill the couple with a hammer, tire tool, and machete after a night spent smoking methamphetamine, per USA Today and the AP. The Millses had been found with the alleged murder weapons and other evidence—including a blood-soaked pair of pants bearing Jamie Mills' name—in their vehicle a day after the killings. JoAnn Mills pleaded guilty to a charge of murder and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Jamie Mills, who argued he'd been framed by a local drug dealer, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. In recent filings, his lawyers argue prosecutors obtained his conviction illegally by concealing a plea deal with their star witness, a claim the state denies. Defense lawyers also claim Mills may be subjected to an "unnecessarily prolonged and tortuous execution," per USA Today. However, the 11th Circuit Court of Criminal Appeals denied motions to delay the execution this week. Marshall said Mills was only looking to "further delay the execution," noting he's put forth no new evidence that could clear his name. He also dismissed concerns of unnecessary cruelty. Mills' team has since asked the US Supreme Court to intervene, per the AP.