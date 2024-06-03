Couple Goes Magnet Fishing, Ends Up $100K Wealthier

A couple that took up magnet fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic now has their uncommon hobby to thank for a massive windfall. James Kane and Barbie Agostini tell NY1 they were looking for way to take up treasure-hunting without a large investment; magnet fishing requires just a rope and a strong magnet. Hobbyists lower their magnet into a body of water in an attempt to pull up metal objects. The couple had previously found grenades dating back to World War II, firearms from the 19th century, foreign coins, jewelry, and even a motorcycle—but their May 31 find at a lake in Queens is almost certainly their most unexpected score so far, the Guardian reports.

They were at Flushing Meadows Corona Park when they pulled up a safe. They've found safes before, but not like this one, the BBC reports: When they got it open, they saw that inside were bundles of $100 bills. The water-damaged bills add up to an estimated $100,000, and the New York Police Department told the couple that since there's no way to track who owned the safe and the cash is not linked to any crime, they can keep it. Police officers "were like, 'Well, congratulations!'" Agostini says. (More magnets stories.)