Cops: This Necklace Stopped a Bullet

Police in Commerce City, Colorado, say a silver-colored necklace probably saved a man's life—but it could have been a different story if it had been real silver. Police said the chain, around 10 millimeters wide, stopped a bullet from killing the man, CBS News reports. "The .22 caliber bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim's neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing," police said in a Facebook post. "As a result he suffered only a puncture wound."