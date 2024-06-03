Cops: This Necklace Stopped a Bullet

Police in Commerce City, Colorado, say a silver-colored necklace probably saved a man's life—but it could have been a different story if it had been real silver. Police said the chain, around 10 millimeters wide, stopped a bullet from killing the man, CBS News reports. "The .22 caliber bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim's neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing," police said in a Facebook post. "As a result he suffered only a puncture wound."
Police in the city around 9 miles north of Denver said a suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted homicide, NBC News reports. They shared photos of the bloodied necklace. "We don't know what kind of metal this is, but it's likely not pure silver," police said. "We looked it up... and silver is soft. So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff." (More Colorado stories.)