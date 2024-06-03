Biden to Make Most Aggressive Move Yet on Immigration

President Biden, under increasing heat to stem the number of migrants crossing the border, is expected to unveil his most aggressive move yet Tuesday in the form of an executive order. The New York Times reports that the order would essentially seal the Mexican border when the number of migrants reaches a certain threshold by prohibiting anyone who crossed the border illegally from claiming asylum. Instead, border officials would be allowed to quickly deport the migrants back to Mexico or their home country, per the Wall Street Journal .

Biden is expected to sign the measure at the White House in the company of mayors from border towns, per the AP. However, whether such an order can withstand a legal challenge is uncertain. The Journal notes that then-President Trump attempted to enforce a "nearly identical ban" back in 2018, but a federal court blocked him on the grounds that it violated longstanding asylum laws allowing anyone to seek asylum no matter how they entered the country.

Immigration has emerged as a top issue in the presidential campaign, with Trump and Republicans criticizing Biden as too soft on the issue. CNN reports that the White House is pushing to put something in place before the first Trump-Biden debate on June 27. While details remain under wraps, the Times calls the broad strokes of the plan "the single most restrictive border policy instituted by Mr. Biden, or any modern Democrat." (More immigration stories.)