California Confirms First Known Fatal Black Bear Attack

Black bears, generally smaller and less aggressive than grizzly bears, aren't typically behind fatal bear maulings. But California wildlife officials have now confirmed the state's first known fatal black bear attack, NBC News reports. Patrice Miller, 71, was found dead in her home in a small Sierra Nevada mountain community in November, and authorities initially believed a black bear went into the Downieville home after she died. But the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has now announced that, per her autopsy, it was actually the bear that killed her, via a swipe or bite to her neck. The bear was later trapped and killed in the community not far from Lake Tahoe.

"This incident is the first known, documented fatal attack by a black bear in California history," the department says in a statement. "Upon showing up, [deputies] immediately saw evidence of bear intrusion into the house. The door was broken. There was bear scat on the porch," the Sierra County sheriff tells KCRA. "It appeared that the bear had probably been there several days and had been feeding on the remains." Black bears, which can also be brown, can weigh up to 400 pounds for a male or 300 for a female, and they are the only type of bear to live in California. (More California stories.)