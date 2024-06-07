Pat Sajak's Wheel of Fortune Finale Is Friday

After 41 years and over 8,000 episodes, Pat Sajak's final turn as the renowned host of Wheel of Fortune airs Friday, the AP reports. Sajak's co-host and letter turner Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her partner on Thursday's episode, calling him "like a brother" and a "true lifelong friend." In the pre-recorded video that featured clips and photos of their 41 years as co-workers, she added that their personal friendship has meant even more than their professional collaboration. White's heartfelt farewell message for Sajak, in which she was holding back tears, tees Sajak up for what will likely be a memorable finish on Friday's episode. USA Today reports that if you don't have cable to watch it on ABC Friday night, you can watch on streaming apps with live TV, including DirectTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV.

Sajak announced in June 2023 that he would retire from his hosting duties at the end of the show's 41st season, with Ryan Seacrest set to succeed him. White will stay on as Seacrest's co-host through the 2025-26 season, based on a contract extension she signed in September. In a recent interview for Good Morning America with Sajak's daughter Maggie, who serves as the show's social correspondent, the host said he felt "surprisingly OK" given that he announced his retirement almost a year before his final show. "I've had time to sort of get used to it and it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on a great run," he said. (More Wheel of Fortune stories.)