Biden Toasts 'Our First Friend'

President Biden celebrated American's first ally in France on Saturday, stressing the strength of the partnership on a state visit that began with commemorating the Normandy landings in World War II. "This week, we have once again showed the world … the power of allies, what we can achieve when we stand together," Biden said at a state dinner at Élysée Palace hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, CNN reports. "That's what the relationship between France and the United States exemplifies."

The display of solidarity was intended as a message on the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, per USA Today, as well as trade issues that periodically strain the partnership. The presidents discussed the wars and other issues during a meeting Saturday at the palace. Afterward, standing with Macron, Biden warned that Russia will not stop with Ukraine if it wins there. "All of Europe will be threatened," he said. "We're not going to let that happen." Macron said, "I think we see eye to eye on this war raging in Ukraine." And he said he supports Biden's ceasefire proposal to halt the fighting in Gaza, per CBS News.

Saturday's events began with Macron and his wife, Brigitte, welcoming Biden and his wife, Jill, in a formal ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe. They paid their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and placed the end of a large sword into the eternal flame, per CNN. A military choir performed "The Star-Spangled Banner," then "La Marseillaise." Biden and Macron watched a flyover, then greeted other officials while bagpipers played "Amazing Grace." Biden described the ceremony as "a moving experience." At the palace, Biden referred to French support of the new nation during the Revolutionary War. "France was our first friend and remains one of our best friends," he said.