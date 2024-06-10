New Poll Raises a Crucial Question About the Race

Donald Trump's felony conviction doesn't appear to be moving the needle much in either direction when it comes to voter sentiment. A new national poll from CBS News and YouGov finds that it ranks far below other "major factors" including the economy (81%), inflation (75%), the state of democracy (74%), crime (62%), the US-Mexico border (56%), and gun policy (52%). Behind all those is the former president's conviction at 28%. Among likely Trump voters, 71% say his conviction won't factor into their vote at all, with 14% saying it's reason to support him more and 15% saying they will back him despite the conviction.