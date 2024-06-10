New Poll Raises a Crucial Question About the Race

Most Biden voters now say opposing Trump is top factor, says CBS/YouGov survey; is it enough to sway the race?
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 10, 2024 5:57 AM CDT
Donald Trump motions to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally Sunday in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

Donald Trump's felony conviction doesn't appear to be moving the needle much in either direction when it comes to voter sentiment. A new national poll from CBS News and YouGov finds that it ranks far below other "major factors" including the economy (81%), inflation (75%), the state of democracy (74%), crime (62%), the US-Mexico border (56%), and gun policy (52%). Behind all those is the former president's conviction at 28%. Among likely Trump voters, 71% say his conviction won't factor into their vote at all, with 14% saying it's reason to support him more and 15% saying they will back him despite the conviction.

  • Neck and neck: As for the overall results, no big surprises: They show an extremely tight race, with Trump up 50-49 nationally and Biden up 50-49 in battleground states.
  • Crucial question: One of the more interesting nuggets is that most of likely Biden voters now say their main rationale is opposing Trump—54%, which is up from 47% in March, per the Hill. "Whether that dynamic is enough to sustain Mr. Biden looms as one of the central questions of this campaign—a contest that today is essentially tied in likely voter preference, both nationally and across the collective battleground states," per CBS.
  • Finances: 42% of voters say they'd be better off financially if Trump wins, compared to 16% for Biden.
