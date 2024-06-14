Sandy Hook Families Go After Alex Jones' X Account

Alex Jones has ceased fighting the liquidation of his assets to pay Sandy Hook families after he spread conspiracy theories about the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 26. Included in that liquidation is Jones' stake in his Infowars web program, but the families are now going after Jones' social media accounts, claiming they should be included in the liquidation as the conspiracy theorist could eventually use them to kick-start new businesses, reports the Hill .

On Wednesday, the families put in a request with a Houston bankruptcy judge to yank Jones' @RealAlexJones X account, which has 2.3 million followers, and turn it over to a court-designated trustee, per Reuters. They noted that the account is "no different than a customer list of any other liquidating business," and that Jones has already been using his X account to funnel users to a health supplements website affiliated with his dentist father, Dr. David Jones.

Jones had been kicked off of X, the former Twitter, almost five years ago, but he was allowed back on late last year after owner Elon Musk held a poll. On Friday, Jones' case is set to shift from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a more liquidation-friendly Chapter 7 case. The Houston judge is scheduled to hear the families' motion on the social media accounts at that time. Vickie Driver, Jones' lawyer, pushed back on Thursday, noting, "The Connecticut plaintiffs have never wanted money from Jones but to silence him," per Reuters.

Jones is on the hook for $1.5 billion after a defamation settlement, for, among other things, claiming the 2012 massacre was faked. Jones says he only has about $12 million in assets. After years of fighting the families, Jones now seems to be conceding that he's lost that fight. "I think it's very accurate to say Infowars is a sinking ship," he said on his show Wednesday, per the AP. "But I'm going to stay with the ship until it fully sinks. ... At the last moment, I will then step onto the next ship." (More Alex Jones stories.)