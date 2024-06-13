Eastern US Is About to Feel the Heat

The east coast, already experiencing one of the warmest years on record, is about to get a taste of the intense heat lately inflicted on the west coast. Record high temperatures are possible in the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast early next week as a heat dome centered over northern Mexico and the southwest US shifts. It will first move eastward over the weekend, blanketing the southern Plains, South, and Midwest. "Record highs near and above 100 should be common from Arkansas to coastal Georgia," while heat indexes, factoring in humidity, could hit 110 degrees or above, per the Washington Post . The heat dome will then strengthen and expand as it shifts northward, potentially reaching "historic strength for the time of year."

Record high temperatures are possible across the Ohio Valley on Monday and into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday. "New York City is forecast to reach 90 degrees and Washington, DC, could hit 93 degrees," per ABC News. Some 241 million Americans are likely to experience temperatures of at least 90 degrees over the next week, Axios reports. The outlet notes the first heatwave of the season comes with heightened risks "since people are not yet accustomed to the high temperatures."

The National Weather Service's new HeatRisk index, which measures the threat of predicted temperatures on a scale of 0 to 4, predicts Level 4 or "extreme" conditions over the next week in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Georgia, including the cities of Des Moines, St. Louis, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. Level 3 or "major" conditions are predicted in Pittsburgh, New York City, Washington, Nashville, Little Rock, and Wichita. Both Levels 3 and 4 pose a threat to people without adequate cooling and hydration, the NWS says. According to the Post, most of the Lower 48 will continue to feel the effects of the heat dome, including "warmer to much warmer than normal weather," through to the end of the month. (More heatwave stories.)