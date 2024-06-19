White House Press Briefing Paused When Woman Faints

A scary moment during a White House press briefing Thursday, when Karine Jean-Pierre had to stop the proceedings after a woman in the room fainted. The White House press secretary was in the middle of taking a reporter's question when someone shouted that there was an emergency, the Hill reports. Jean-Pierre stepped away from the podium and walked to the back of the room, where others were also gathered, staying there for a few minutes. Upon her return to the mic, she noted it was hot in the room and asked if anyone needed water. Politico has video of the incident. Temperatures in Washington, DC, Thursday reached into the 90s. (A heat wave is sweeping the US.)