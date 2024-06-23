He's Poised to Be the Tallest College Player Ever

At age 16, Olivier Rioux made the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest teenager at 7-foot-5. The Montreal native has had a growth spurt in the two years since. As a result, the 18-year-old is now poised to become the tallest college basketball player in history, reports NBC Miami . Rioux has committed to play with the Florida Gators next season, and the team roster lists the center at 7-foot-9 and 290 pounds. You can watch highlights of his play here or here .

"We're still not 100% sure why I'm so tall," he told the Guinness site. "(A)fter investigation, doctors could only explain it with the genetics that my family has. My father is 6'8, my mom is 6'2 and my older brother is 6'9. So we're a pretty tall family!" Rioux is designated a "developmental project" for the Gators, meaning he's not expected to play a big role in his freshman year, per Yahoo Sports. The current college height record is held by Paul Sturgess, who stood 7-8 when he played at Florida Tech and Mountain State, according to Fox Sports.