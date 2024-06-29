Advocates, Experts See Change After Fall of Chevron Doctrine

The Supreme Court's ruling overturning the Chevron doctrine, a decision that curbs agencies' power to impose regulations to achieve congressional goals, does not eliminate the EPA's overall responsibility to address pollution that's driving global warming, experts said. But the particular rules it uses, included in its efforts such as encouraging the shift to electric vehicles and using carbon capture technology to cut emissions from power plants, are at risk, the New York Times reports. While Chief Justice John Roberts said the decision does not affect past cases on agency rules, experts say it will affect future regulations designed to protect the environment. With judges no longer having to defer to the executive branch in interpreting regulations, the future of climate change policy could look like this: