Voters Kick All 3 GOP Women Out of South Carolina Senate

The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. In return, they lost their jobs. Voters removed Sens. Sandy Senn, Penry Gustafson, and Katrina Shealy from office during primaries with sparse turnout in June, and by doing so completely vacated the Republican wing of the five-member "Sister Senators," a female contingent that included two Democrats and was united in their opposition to the abortion ban.