Biden Tells Nation Court Ruling Removes Limits on Presidents

President Biden told the nation Monday night that the Supreme Court's immunity ruling issued earlier in the day means "there are virtually no limits" now on a president's actions. In brief remarks from the White House, Biden said the court majority enacted "a fundamentally new principle," per CBS News , which he said set "a dangerous precedent, because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States."

The address constituted the first public remarks by the president since he debated Donald Trump on Thursday night. Biden referred to his opponent on Monday night, per CNN. "I know I will respect the limits of the presidential powers I've had for 3½ years, but any president, including Donald Trump, will now be free to ignore the law," he said. "There are no kings in America," Biden said, a point also made in a blistering dissent by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. He echoed her closing line, as well: "With fear for our democracy, I dissent." (More President Biden stories.)