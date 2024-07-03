Mom: Resort Where Daughter Went Missing 'Unsettling'

Nearly two weeks after Chicago's Taylor Casey disappeared in the Bahamas , her family is frustrated by what they see as a bare minimum search effort and pleading with the FBI to get involved. Casey, 41, was last seen June 19 at Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island. The retreat contacted her family after she failed to turn up for yoga classes. Casey's mother, Colette Seymore, visited the retreat last week but says what she saw was "deeply unsettling." She says the retreat featured "a missing persons wall" but Casey isn't on it. She adds she had to beg to talk to other retreat students, who were apparently "told what to say and what not to say." "I just felt like they didn't care ... at all," Seymore tells KABC .

A rep for the retreat says community members "were encouraged to speak freely" and "any perceived hesitancy could have been due to their own grieving processes," per CNN. The Royal Bahamas Police Force adds "[we are] doing all we can to locate Taylor and ensure her safe return to her family," per NBC News. And there have been some leads. One retreat participant told members of the Find Taylor Casey Facebook group that Casey was approached by a stranger on the beach on the day she disappeared. The man, wearing a Celtics baseball cap and black clothing, said he was from Chicago and was interested in yoga before following Casey onto the retreat property, the group claimed.

The lead retreat manager also told Casey's family an unidentified man with a walkie-talkie was seen on the platform where Casey's tent was located a few days before she disappeared, per CNN. Casey's US passport has not been located, per NBC. Her cellphone was found in the ocean last week but local police have refused to turn it over to Casey's family, Seymore says. She fears that "without US government support, we may never find out what happened to my Taylor." Casey's family and friends have spoken to FBI officials in recent days. When asked for comment, however, the FBI referred questions to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, per CNN. (More Bahamas stories.)