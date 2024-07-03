In a Big First, Biden Proposes Heat Rule

President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed a new rule to address excessive heat in the workplace, warning—as tens of millions of people in the US are under heat advisories—that high temperatures are the country's leading weather-related killer. If finalized, the measure would protect an estimated 36 million US workers from injuries related to heat exposure on the job—establishing the first major federal safety standard of its kind, the AP reports. Those affected by excessive heat in the workplace include farmworkers, delivery and construction workers, landscapers, and indoor workers in warehouses, factories, and kitchens.

Biden highlighted the proposed rule as one of five steps his Democratic administration is taking to address extreme weather as Hurricane Beryl is already ripping through the Caribbean in an ominous sign for the summer. Biden used his remarks at the DC Emergency Operations Center to blast those Republican lawmakers who deny the existence of climate change, saying, "It's not only outrageous, it's really stupid." Biden noted that there are human and financial costs from climate change, saying that weather-inflicted damage last year cost the economy $90 billion.

The Democratic president, who's seeking reelection in part on his environmental record, said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was also finalizing a rule to factor in possible flooding risks for federal construction projects. In addition, FEMA was announcing $1 billion in grants to help communities deal with natural disasters, while the Environmental Protection Agency was releasing a new report on climate change's impacts. Lastly, Biden said his administration would hold a conference titled "White House Summit on Extreme Heat" in the coming months. (Click for more on what the proposed heat rule would require.)