Hurricane Beryl Still on Path of Destruction After Killing at Least 7

Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados, and damaged or destroyed 95% of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast after leaving at least seven dead in its wake. What had been the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic weakened slightly but remained a major hurricane. Its eye was forecast to pass just south of the Cayman Islands overnight and into the early hours of Thursday, the AP reports.

Mexico's popular Caribbean coast prepared shelters, evacuated some small outlying coastal communities, and even moved sea turtle eggs off beaches threatened by storm surge, but in nightlife hotspots like Playa del Carmen and Tulum tourists still took one more night on the town. Mexico's Navy patrolled areas like Tulum telling tourists in Spanish and English to prepare for the storm's arrival. Beryl was forecast to make landfall in a sparsely populated area of lagoons and mangroves south of Tulum in the early hours of Friday, probably as a Category 2 storm. Then it was expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula and restrengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to make a second strike on Mexico's northeast coast near the Texas border.