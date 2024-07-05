Two Murder Suspects Escape Mississippi Jail

Authorities in Mississippi are asking the public to keep an eye out for two murder suspects who escaped from custody on Friday morning, reports WTVA. The men are identified as Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, in a news release from the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. They escaped from the county detention center during "repair issues," reports CNN, but authorities haven't provided more details about what happened.
"These suspects are considered to be dangerous," per the release. "Authorities urge all citizens to take necessary precautions." Johnson reportedly suffered an injury to his right leg during the escape and would likely be limping, says the sheriff's office. The men were being held as suspects in separate murders. (More prison escape stories.)