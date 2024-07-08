Ukraine's Biggest Children's Hospital Struck by Missile

Russia unleashed a daytime barrage of missiles on five Ukrainian cities on Monday, but it was a strike in Kyiv that has generated the most attention. A missile struck Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, the nation's largest pediatric medical facility, in the capital, reports the BBC. At least two people were killed there, though it's not clear whether they were patients, and rescuers were still searching through the rubble. "Parents holding babies walked in the street outside, dazed and sobbing after the rare daylight aerial attack," per Reuters.