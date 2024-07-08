Crime / Chicago Chicago's Long Holiday Weekend Was a Brutal One More than 100 people were shot, and 19 were killed By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 8, 2024 9:54 AM CDT Copied Stock photo. (Getty/carlballou) The four-day holiday weekend was an especially violent one in Chicago: Big numbers: The Chicago Sun-Times counts 105 people shot from Thursday through Sunday, and 19 of those victims were killed. That's up from 73 shootings and 11 fatalities during last year's four-day weekend for the Fourth, per CNN. Youngest: The youngest fatality was an 8-year-old boy, who was shot Thursday morning when multiple people fired into a home on the South Side. Two other boys, ages 5 and 8, were wounded in that attack, and two women were killed. CNN notes that several 15- and 16-year-olds were among the victims elsewhere. story continues below 4 mass shootings: The Sun-Times has a comprehensive list of the shootings, four of which qualify as mass shootings. They accounted for 24 of the long weekend's victims, including four of the fatalities. (More Chicago stories.) Report an error