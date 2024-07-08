Chicago's Long Holiday Weekend Was a Brutal One

More than 100 people were shot, and 19 were killed
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 8, 2024 9:54 AM CDT
More Than 100 People Shot Over Long Weekend in Chicago
Stock photo.   (Getty/carlballou)

The four-day holiday weekend was an especially violent one in Chicago:

  • Big numbers: The Chicago Sun-Times counts 105 people shot from Thursday through Sunday, and 19 of those victims were killed. That's up from 73 shootings and 11 fatalities during last year's four-day weekend for the Fourth, per CNN.
  • Youngest: The youngest fatality was an 8-year-old boy, who was shot Thursday morning when multiple people fired into a home on the South Side. Two other boys, ages 5 and 8, were wounded in that attack, and two women were killed. CNN notes that several 15- and 16-year-olds were among the victims elsewhere.

  • 4 mass shootings: The Sun-Times has a comprehensive list of the shootings, four of which qualify as mass shootings. They accounted for 24 of the long weekend's victims, including four of the fatalities.
