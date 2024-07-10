Wife, Two Daughters of BBC Personality Killed in Assault

A horrific attack involving a crossbow has taken the lives of the wife and two adult daughters of BBC sports commentator John Hunt in England, reports the New York Times. Coverage:
- Victims: Police responded to a call in Bushey, north of London, and found three women seriously wounded Tuesday evening. All three died at the scene. The BBC has identified them as Carol Hunt, 61, and daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28. Carol is the wife of BBC horse racing commentator John Hunt.
- Suspect: On Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in a north London cemetery after a manhunt, reports the Guardian. He was being treated for unspecified injuries, but police say no shots were fired during his arrest.