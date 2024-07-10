Wife, Two Daughters of BBC Personality Killed in Assault

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 10, 2024 3:02 PM CDT
Police tape surrounds the scene in Bushey, England, where three women were killed.   (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

A horrific attack involving a crossbow has taken the lives of the wife and two adult daughters of BBC sports commentator John Hunt in England, reports the New York Times. Coverage:

  • Victims: Police responded to a call in Bushey, north of London, and found three women seriously wounded Tuesday evening. All three died at the scene. The BBC has identified them as Carol Hunt, 61, and daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28. Carol is the wife of BBC horse racing commentator John Hunt.
  • Suspect: On Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in a north London cemetery after a manhunt, reports the Guardian. He was being treated for unspecified injuries, but police say no shots were fired during his arrest.

  • Motive: It's unclear, but police have called this a "targeted incident" and say that the victims appear to have known their assailant, reports USA Today. It was not immediately clear what relationship Clifford might have had with the Hunt family.
  • Weapon: Police say that the killer used a crossbow but that other weapons may have have been used as well.
  • John Hunt: He is a former police officer who has worked as a racing commentator for BBC Radio Five Live for two decades, per the Mirror.
