Car With 5 People Drives Into Yellowstone Geyser

Every now and then, stories emerge out of Yellowstone National Park of a visitor falling into one of the park's geysers. This new incident takes it to another level: A car with five people inadvertently went off the road and into Semi-Centennial Geyser, reports Utah's Fox13. Fortunately, everyone was able to get out on their own, though the car ended up fully submerged in about 9 feet of water. All were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The National Park Service is still investigating what might have caused the Thursday accident, reports CNN. One kicker: Those in the car didn't exactly escape the day's high temperatures with their unexpected dip—they drove into hot, or at least warm, water. This particular geyser has surface water temperatures that can reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the park service. (More Yellowstone National Park stories.)