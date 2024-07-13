Car With 5 People Drives Into Yellowstone Geyser

Every now and then, stories emerge out of Yellowstone National Park of a visitor falling into one of the park's geysers. This new incident takes it to another level: A car with five people inadvertently went off the road and into Semi-Centennial Geyser, reports Utah's Fox13. Fortunately, everyone was able to get out on their own, though the car ended up fully submerged in about 9 feet of water. All were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.