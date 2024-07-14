Rally Attendees Saw Man on Roof Before Trump Was Shot

Multiple reports following the apparent assassination attempt at a Trump rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, indicate that the shooter may have been on a nearby roof. The incident left one rally attendee dead, two others critically injured, and Donald Trump shot in the ear.

A man who was listening to the rally from a spot outside the venue says he saw a suspicious man cross from one side of a nearby roof to the other. He didn't see a gun, but still informed police, and a few minutes later, shots rang out. The man tells the Wall Street Journal he then saw officers on the roof, apparently standing over the shooter's body. It was only when he got home that he found out from his wife Trump had been shot.