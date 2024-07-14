Politics / Trump rally shooting Rally Attendees Saw Man on Roof Before Trump Was Shot Some sources say the gunman was about 130 yards away from stage By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jul 13, 2024 10:13 PM CDT Copied Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he is surrounded by US Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Multiple reports following the apparent assassination attempt at a Trump rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, indicate that the shooter may have been on a nearby roof. The incident left one rally attendee dead, two others critically injured, and Donald Trump shot in the ear. A man who was listening to the rally from a spot outside the venue says he saw a suspicious man cross from one side of a nearby roof to the other. He didn't see a gun, but still informed police, and a few minutes later, shots rang out. The man tells the Wall Street Journal he then saw officers on the roof, apparently standing over the shooter's body. It was only when he got home that he found out from his wife Trump had been shot. story continues below Another witness tells the BBC a similar story, claiming he was listening from outside the venue when he saw a man with a rifle "bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us." He also told police what he saw, shortly before the gunfire broke out, and he says he saw Secret Service agents shoot the gunman. Sources tell the New York Post the shooter was on the roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at the rally venue, the Butler Farm Show grounds. Those sources say a counter-sniper team opened fire from a different roof, killing the shooter. CNN has video that appears to show the suspect on a roof near the venue. (More Trump rally shooting stories.) Report an error