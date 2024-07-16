6 Found Dead in Locked Room at Luxury Hotel

Police in Bangkok are investigating the mysterious deaths of six Vietnamese nationals—including two who also held US citizenship—at a luxury hotel in the city. Investigators believe the six had been dead for around 24 hours by the time their bodies were found in a suite at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok on Tuesday, the BBC reports. Police said there was no sign of a struggle and the three men and three women were likely poisoned, reports the Bangkok Post . A meal sent to the room was found untouched but the group had consumed coffee and tea, police said.

The two with American citizenship were identified as Chong Sherine, 56, and Dang Hung Van, 55, per the Post. The other four were identified as Nguyen Thi Phuong Lan, 47; Pham Hong Thanh, 49 ;Tran Dinh Phu, 37; and Nguyen Thi Phuong, 46. Police said seven people were booked to stay at the hotel and one of them is unaccounted for, the BBC reports.







"We need to find out the motives," Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsawang, Bangkok's police commissioner, said at a press conference Tuesday, per the Post. "What we can prove now is that they are not dead from suicide." He said the hotel suite's door was locked from the inside and it appears two victims tried to reach it but failed to get out. Police sources tell the AP that the victims, who were found by a maid after they didn't check out on time, had foamed at the mouth.

