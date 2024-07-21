Mass Shooting in Philadelphia Leaves 3 Dead, 7 Injured

The nation's latest mass shooting took place Saturday night in Philadelphia. Three people were fatally shot and seven others wounded at a street party in West Philadelphia, reports 6ABC . Police say multiple shooters appear to have been involved. All three fatalities were adult men, ages 23, 28, and 33, reports NBC10 . Police say one of those three was shot at close range in what appears to have been a targeted killing.

"It's still very early in the investigation and there are a lot of unanswered questions," said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace. "We're not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals that were invited from other parts of the city," he added, per Philly Voice. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified. (More Philadelphia stories.)