The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fiber lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as cities around France are hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The scale of the impact is unclear, as is whether it has affected any Olympic activities, per the AP. Police say six areas in the nation were "sabotaged," though Paris itself, host city for the Games, appears to be unaffected, per Deutsche Welle.
The vandalism came after arson attacks hit train networks around France on Friday, hours before the Olympics opening ceremony. Marina Ferrari, secretary of state in charge of digital affairs, posted on X that damage in several regions overnight Sunday to Monday affected telecommunications operators. She said that led to localized impact on access to fiber lines and fixed and mobile telephone lines. "I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts in the strongest possible terms," she said, per DW. Telecom providers said they're investigating the damage and effects.
