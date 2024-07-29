British Airways Safety Video Is a Big Hit Online

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched British Airways' newest in-flight safety video , and not all of them were strapped into seats at the time. The Guardian reports that the video, inspired by period dramas, has become a hit on YouTube. Titled "May We Haveth One's Attention," it was filmed in country houses around Britain and depicts figures inspired by British literature being startled by airline employees delivering safety briefings. In one scene, a group of women riding in a carriage are stopped by a British Airways worker who informs them that hand baggage should be stowed under the seat in front of them.

"The film depicts ladies and lords of the manor, as well as housekeepers and butlers going about their everyday lives in period Britain, before being abruptly interrupted by present-day British Airways colleagues demonstrating the safety briefing," BA said. It was directed by Bridget Jones's Diary director Sharon Maguire, with Oscar-winning designer Jenny Beavan providing costumes, the Guardian reports.

Viewers have given the video high marks, with one commenter calling it "the single most impressive safety video I have ever seen." It's the latest in a long line of quirky airline safety videos, the Washington Post reports. A study in 2015 found that amusing safety videos are better at holding viewers' attention than standard videos or those featuring celebrities, the Post notes, though a separate study the same year found "there was a trade-off between entertainment and education," with viewers of the funniest videos less likely to retain key safety information. (More British Airways stories.)