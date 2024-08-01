Dealing With 14 Factors Could Massively Cut Cut Dementia Cases

The Lancet Commission on dementia says cases are rising worldwide as people live longer—but its latest update has "new hopeful evidence about dementia prevention, intervention, and care." In a report Wednesday, the commission said tackling 14 risk factors, including two it has added to a previous list of 12, could delay or prevent 45% of dementia cases. "Many people around the world believe dementia is inevitable but it's not," lead author Dr. Gill Livingston tells the Guardian. "Our report concludes that you can hugely increase the chances of not developing dementia or pushing back its onset."

The new factors. The commission, which includes 27 of the world's leading dementia experts, said it found "considerable evidence" to add untreated vision loss in later life as a risk factor, as losing the sense reduces brain stimulation, the CBC reports. High cholesterol after around age 40 was also added as a "potentially modifiable risk factor."