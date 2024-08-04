Burglar Leaves an Explanation

At least seven businesses in a California city were hit by destructive burglaries last week, leaving broken windows, shattered glass, and other damage. One of them, a restaurant, was struck two days apart. That thief, who was captured on security footage going to a cash register but pausing to write, left something behind at Teriyaki Madness in San Fernando, KTLA reports. "Sorry! Need money for drugs, won't come back," a note found later by the owners says.

The Los Angeles County business owners aren't amused by the string of break-ins. The San Fernando Coffee Company lost a cash register with $6 in it after somebody smashed their way inside. Replacing the register will cost $1,000, said Isaiah Rosario, the shop owner. "It just sucks," he said. Police said video shows the thief taking care to not leave fingerprints at the restaurant, per KABC. "Insurance doesn't cover a lot of it. A deductible is $5,000 and you know how insurance rates are going up," said Adrianna Gomez, whose property management office was burglarized. "People are afraid to make insurance claims, and it's not OK that this is happening to our small businesses." (More burglary stories.)