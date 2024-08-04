Another State Creates a Police Buffer Zone

A new law in Louisiana makes it illegal for people—citizens and journalists alike—to get within 25 feet of police if ordered to back off. A story by ProPublica and Verite News notes that the state becomes the fourth to enact such a police buffer zone, following the lead of Arizona, Indiana, and Florida. The law went into effect at the start of August, and already it is the subject of a lawsuit from media organizations who say it violates the First Amendment. Supporters of the law disagree, saying modern zoom lenses make getting any closer unnecessary. And "that person can't spit in my face when I'm making an arrest," says state lawmaker Bryan Fontenot, a former police officer who sponsored the legislation. Critics of the new law include news photographer Cherri Foytlin.