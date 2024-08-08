Steve Martin Responds to Calls to Play Walz on SNL

Steve Martin is almost 20 years older than Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but after Vice President Kamala Harris named Walz as her running mate Tuesday, plenty of people pointed out the resemblance between the two men and urged Martin to play Walz on Saturday Night Live. Rolling Stone calls the resemblance "uncanny." Martin acknowledged the interest, quipping on Threads : "I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short." But when SNL producer Lorne Michaels called on Wednesday morning, it was an offer Martin could refuse.

"I said: 'Lorne, I'm not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy,''' Martin, who turns 79 next week, tells the Los Angeles Times. "I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses." He says he wasn't willing to commit to the role through the election cycle. "It's not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again," he says. "Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They're gonna find somebody really, really good. I'd be struggling." SNL's 50th season begins next month, and Maya Rudolph will be returning to play Walz's running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, Variety reports. (More Steve Martin stories.)