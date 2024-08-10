In 911 Call, Uncle Pleaded to Talk to Uvalde Killer

The uncle of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down, according to a 911 call included in a trove of recordings and transcripts released by city officials Saturday. "Maybe he could listen to me because he does listen to me, everything I tell him he does listen to me," said the man, who identified himself as Armando Ramos. "Maybe he could stand down or do something to turn himself in," Ramos said, his voice cracking. He told the dispatcher that his nephew stayed with him the night before, saying he was upset because his grandmother was "bugging" him, the AP reports.
"Oh my god, please, please don't do nothing stupid," the man says on the call. "I think he's shooting kids." The call came in at about 1pm on May 24, 2022, about 10 minutes after the shooting stopped. Salvador Ramos, whom police identified as the killer, was fatally shot by officials at 12:50pm. The 911 call was among numerous records released by officials in Uvalde after a prolonged legal fight. The AP and other news organizations brought a lawsuit after Uvalde officials refused to make public documents related to the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
