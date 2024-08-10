In 911 Call, Uncle Pleaded to Talk to Uvalde Killer

The uncle of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down, according to a 911 call included in a trove of recordings and transcripts released by city officials Saturday. "Maybe he could listen to me because he does listen to me, everything I tell him he does listen to me," said the man, who identified himself as Armando Ramos. "Maybe he could stand down or do something to turn himself in," Ramos said, his voice cracking. He told the dispatcher that his nephew stayed with him the night before, saying he was upset because his grandmother was "bugging" him, the AP reports.