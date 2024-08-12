EU Warns Musk About Interview With Trump

Elon Musk received a public warning from a European Union official to be careful about the language used when he interviews Donald Trump online on Monday night, reminding the billionaire about the organization's rules against harmful content. Thierry Breton pointed out that the interview on X will be viewable in EU nations, CNBC reports. The letter was posted on X. "We are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate and racism in conjunction with major political—or societal—events around the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections," Breton wrote. Fines and penalties could result, he said.
The letter included a reminder that X is subject to the EU's Digital Services Act, which mandates social networks and streaming platforms prevent the spread of hate speech. Musk answered the EU with a meme that added a profanity to a frame from the movie Tropic Thunder, per the Hill. Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of X, called the warning an "unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the US." She weighed in on the warning's effect abroad, as well, in a response that didn't suggest cooperation. "It also patronizes European citizens, suggesting they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions," Yaccarino wrote.