EU Warns Musk About Interview With Trump

Elon Musk received a public warning from a European Union official to be careful about the language used when he interviews Donald Trump online on Monday night, reminding the billionaire about the organization's rules against harmful content. Thierry Breton pointed out that the interview on X will be viewable in EU nations, CNBC reports. The letter was posted on X. "We are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate and racism in conjunction with major political—or societal—events around the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections," Breton wrote. Fines and penalties could result, he said.