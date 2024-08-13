ESPN Host Is a Model of Earthquake Poise

An ESPN host is earning lots of praise for keeping her cool while on air when a 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Monday afternoon. As Malika Andrews was interviewing basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo, the quake rocked the studio, as can be seen in this video . As Entertainment Weekly notes, Andrews was in the middle of talking: "And it was so much fun seeing the crowd getting behind," she said, then barely missed a beat as the studio shook: "as we have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles."

She then calmly assessed: "So we're just going to make sure that our studio lights, everything stays safe," she said. "Everybody good? Thanks so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio was shaking just a little bit."

"I was stunned by both the earthquake and how (Andrews) handled it like a boss," tweeted Lobo later. "Wow."

She "kept her cool and made sure everyone was OK after an earthquake hit the ESPN L.A. studios during NBA Today," tweeted ESPN. "A true professional."

"Andrews' body language was of someone smoothing over a minor ruckus, her voice soothing as she asked co-workers if they were OK," writes Steve Henson in the Los Angeles Times. "The shaking lasted only a few seconds, and she deftly returned to the video call with Lobo, who understandably wore an incredulous expression."

No major damage or injuries have been reported in the quake, per ABC7. Perhaps the most notable damage was that a sprinkler head broke at Pasadena City Hall, causing a water leak at the top of the rotunda that firefighters eventually stemmed. (More earthquake stories.)