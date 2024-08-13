Turbulence Lands 4 Flight Attendants in Hospital

Four of six flight attendants on a recent American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital with injuries due to "unexpected turbulence." The frightening incident occurred Thursday as Flight 2905 flew from Tampa, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina, American Airlines said in a Monday statement, per Fox News. A rep for the airline said none of the 154 passengers were injured, but four flight attendants were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, per USA Today. No information on their injuries has been released.
The incident comes as airlines warn of increased turbulence linked to climate change. "The warming atmosphere speeds up the jet streams—causing more severe turbulence," Business Insider reports, referencing a 2023 study that found the most severe type of clear air turbulence increased by 55% between 1979 and 2020. Early this month, after 14 people were injured by "severe" turbulence on a Korean Air flight, the airline announced it would stop serving instant ramen to passengers in economy class as "part of proactive safety measures in response to increased turbulence, aimed at preventing burn accidents."