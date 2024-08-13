Turbulence Lands 4 Flight Attendants in Hospital

Four of six flight attendants on a recent American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital with injuries due to "unexpected turbulence." The frightening incident occurred Thursday as Flight 2905 flew from Tampa, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina, American Airlines said in a Monday statement, per Fox News. A rep for the airline said none of the 154 passengers were injured, but four flight attendants were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, per USA Today. No information on their injuries has been released.