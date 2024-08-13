World / Russia-Ukraine war Big Questions Emerge After Ukraine's Stunning 'Gamble' Kyiv has pushed nearly 8 miles into Russian territory, but will it be able to keep the gains? By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 13, 2024 8:25 AM CDT Copied People board a bus to evacuate in the Belovsky district, Kursk region, Russia, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP) See 2 more photos A week after the biggest military invasion of Russia since World War II, details are beginning to solidify about Ukraine's stunning move. Numbers: Ukraine forces have advanced nearly eight miles into the country and control more than two dozen villages, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk region told Vladimir Putin and other officials Monday. The Washington Post is tracking military movements here. Ukraine's top military commander said his forces control nearly 400 square miles, per the AP. More than 100,000 Russians have been evacuated or left of their own accord, and Russia says 12 civilians have been killed. Big picture: "It's an attempt to give Russia somewhat of a shock," Eric Schmitt of the New York Times tells that newspaper's Morning Briefing. "It could give Ukraine a win, or at least make them feel good for a few days. Does it change the larger calculus on the battlefield? That remains to be seen." One big question is whether Ukraine will be able to hang on to the territory it seizes. Momentum shift? Vladimir Putin is downplaying the move, suggesting that Ukraine is trying to gain leverage for potential peace talks and that his troops will soon oust the invaders. It is nonetheless "an embarrassment" for Putin and his army, per Reuters. The move has the potential to divert Russian troops from other areas, lift morale back in Ukraine, and boost support from the US and the West for Ukraine's military fight, per the Times. Ukraine's hope: "The clearest logic behind Ukraine's latest move has been provided by President (Volodymyr) Zelensky who says he wants to 'bring the war home' to Russia," and erode support for it, writes Jonathan Beale at the BBC. "Whatever happens, Ukraine may believe that this gamble was worth it." He adds, however, that such sentiment shifts often turn out to be fleeting and "won't win the war." Senators swayed: Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham visited Ukraine, spoke with Zelensky, and said Ukraine seems more optimistic than ever, per the Washington Post. "The breakthrough in Kursk on that front is historic," said Blumenthal on Monday. "It is a seismic breakthrough." Both senators want to free up Ukraine to use US weaponry for long-range attacks within Russia. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error