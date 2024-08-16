A widower suing the Walt Disney Co. over his wife's death in a restaurant at one of the company's Florida entertainment complexes has discovered there's a wrench in his complaint—all because he took advantage years earlier of a free trial of the Disney+ streaming service.

Death: Kanokporn Tangsuan, a 42-year-old doctor from New York, suffered a serious allergic reaction and died at a local hospital about 45 minutes after eating at Raglan Road Irish Pub, in the Disney Springs dining and entertainment complex. She was allergic to dairy and nuts, but the complaint filed by spouse Jeffrey Piccolo says they'd chosen to dine at that eatery because it claimed on the Disney site it had "allergen-free food," per the AP. The suit also notes that Tangsuan informed her server multiple times that she had severe food allergies and had been promised it was safe to eat there. Per the complaint, a medical examiner listed her cause of death in October 2023 as "anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system."