The World Now Has a Baby Bieber

Justin and wife Hailey announce birth
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2024 6:45 AM CDT
The World Now Has a Baby Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child on Friday—a boy named Jack Blues Bieber, reports the BBC. "Welcome home," the 30-year-old celeb wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his son's foot. Hailey, a 27-year-old model and singer in her own right, reshared the post, per USA Today. As for the name, People notes the Bieber clan has a tradition of "JB" initials, including Justin, dad Jeremy, half-sister Jazmyn, and half-brother Jaxon. The birth culminates a busy stretch for the former teen star:

(More Justin Bieber stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X