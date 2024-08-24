The World Now Has a Baby Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child on Friday—a boy named Jack Blues Bieber, reports the BBC. "Welcome home," the 30-year-old celeb wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his son's foot. Hailey, a 27-year-old model and singer in her own right, reshared the post, per USA Today. As for the name, People notes the Bieber clan has a tradition of "JB" initials, including Justin, dad Jeremy, half-sister Jazmyn, and half-brother Jaxon. The birth culminates a busy stretch for the former teen star:

He sold his music catalog for $200 million.

He announced to fans that he has a rare neurological disorder called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can cause facial paralysis.