Beloved Irish Chef Killed in Kansas City

The mayor of Kansas City called for new measures to deal with violent crime Thursday after a chef described as a pillar of the city's Irish community was shot and killed outside his restaurant. Police say Shaun Brady, co-owner of the Brady & Fox Restaurant and Lounge, was shot around 5:18pm Wednesday after he took out the trash and saw people standing around a vehicle, KCUR reports. "An interaction between the victim and subjects occurred that led to the victim being shot," said Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Phillip DiMartino. He said two juvenile male suspects were arrested within an hour of the shooting.

Brady, 44, grew up in County Tipperary, where his father ran a pub. He met his wife, who is from Kansas, when she was traveling in Ireland, the Irish Times reports. "Our hearts are absolutely broken to hear of the tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague Shaun Brady," the board of directors of the Kansas City Irish Fest said in a statement. "Shaun was not only a large part of the Kansas City Irish Fest Family, his restaurant ... was a place where many in the Irish community gathered." The festival has raised more than $47,000 with a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Brady's wife and the couple's two young children.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was "heartbroken" to learn of Brady's death. He called for moves including working with the police and the public "to best deploy officers to increase patrols in areas reeling from ongoing criminal behavior, such as break-ins, car thefts, and other repeat nuisance offenses."