2 Dead After Car Plows Into Patio Outside Bar

Two people were killed and three were injured when a man drove into a busy patio area outside a bar and bowling alley in a Minneapolis suburb around 8pm Sunday. The 56-year-old driver was arrested by police in St. Louis Park for probable cause vehicular homicide, KTSP reports. "Surveillance footage shows the male driver entered the Park Tavern parking lot," police said in a statement, per the Minnesota Star Tribune . "He attempted to park, then drove into the outside patio."

A witness told KARE 11 that the driver hit the back of his vehicle before driving directly into a crowd of around 30 people. The business says it will remain closed until further notice, in a decision made to "support and care for our staff and neighbors." The Minnesota State Patrol is doing accident reconstruction at the scene and working with local police to determine exactly what happened, the Star Tribune reports. (More Minnesota stories.)