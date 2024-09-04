There's an Issue With Airline's Comfy New First-Class Suites

Swiss International Air Lines announced last year that it would be updating its first-class suites for 2025 based on consumer feedback. Up to 37 square feet with 6-foot walls and lockable doors, these new suites may bring privacy for those who can afford the ticket, but they're causing a bit of a headache for Swiss. To be installed toward the front of the airline's Airbus A330s, the suites make the planes "nose-heavy," meaning they have to be rebalanced, CNN reports.

Swiss denied there was an error in planning. As first-class seats at the front of a plane get heavier and economy seats in the back get lighter, "these two contrasting trends are changing the center of gravity of the aircraft in which such seats are installed," the airline said in a statement. It noted that it considered adding more economy seats to help with rebalancing but opted to preserve passenger comfort instead. The solution, therefore, will be to install a "balancing plate" to correct the center of gravity on the A330s "until other options can be developed."

The weight of the "massive lead balancing plate" will be determined once all new seats are installed, per UPI. Swiss' Boeing 777s are also getting the new suites, but rebalancing won't be required for those planes. CNN notes that "aircraft types that tend towards being nose-heavy anyway are particularly affected." Partner airline Lufthansa is also planning to add the new suites to its first-class cabins, but it says there will be no rebalancing required, as no A330s are involved. (More airlines stories.)