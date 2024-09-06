Two Dozen Fall Ill After Hikes in Hawaii

Hawaii has shut down Kauai's most popular trail after an outbreak of illnesses. Two dozen hikers who took to the Kalalau Trail have reported dealing with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea since Aug. 14, USA Today reports. One hiker was evacuated and another hospitalized. In addition, several visitors by boat to Kalalau reported becoming seriously ill. "This is a very concerning and rare occurrence, magnified by the extreme remote nature of the Kalalau Valley," said a parks official. State officials suspect norovirus is to blame.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug spread through contaminated food or water. Those who have it can be contagious for two weeks after they feel better. Four enforcement officers are being stationed in Napili Coast State Wilderness Park to tell visitors it's closed and check on the campers already there, per USA Today. The trail and its views of jagged cliffs and waterfalls, which can only be reached on foot or by boat, have been featured in films including Jurassic Park and Pirates of the Caribbean. Hikers work their way through five valleys to reach a cliffside beach on the Napili Coast. (More Hawaii stories.)