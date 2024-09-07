Cops: 16-Year-Old Fatally Shot Fellow Teen at School

A student at a Maryland high school died after being shot by another student during an altercation on Friday in a school bathroom, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said. Warren Curtis Grant, 15, died after the shooting at Joppatowne High School, the sheriff said at a media briefing. A 16-year-old student whom police identified as the shooter fled shortly afterward but was caught minutes later nearby, per the AP. "He has yet to be charged but will be charged, and at the time those charges are preferred as an adult, we will release the name of the suspect," Gahler said, adding that the investigation was in its early stages.