Cops: 16-Year-Old Fatally Shot Fellow Teen at School

Warren Curtis Grant, 15, was killed in Joppatowne, Maryland; a suspect is in custody
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 7, 2024 6:30 AM CDT
Members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office stand outside of a church as families are reunited after students were evacuated from Joppatowne High School after a shooting at the school on Friday in Joppatowne, Maryland.   (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

A student at a Maryland high school died after being shot by another student during an altercation on Friday in a school bathroom, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said. Warren Curtis Grant, 15, died after the shooting at Joppatowne High School, the sheriff said at a media briefing. A 16-year-old student whom police identified as the shooter fled shortly afterward but was caught minutes later nearby, per the AP. "He has yet to be charged but will be charged, and at the time those charges are preferred as an adult, we will release the name of the suspect," Gahler said, adding that the investigation was in its early stages.

Shortly after the shooting, the sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area but emphasized that the confrontation was an "isolated incident, not an active shooter." A parent-student reunification center was established at a nearby church. More than 100 personnel responded to the high school about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore, Gahler said. The fight happened two days after a shooter, IDed by authorities as a 14-year-old student, killed four people at a high school outside Atlanta.

