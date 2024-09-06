There's a Reason for $14.855M Asking Price on Jordan Home

In Illinois' Highland Park, about an hour outside Chicago, a luxury home on the market has a very specific asking price that goes three digits past its million-dollar decimal point. Per Zillow , the nine-bedroom, 19-bath, 32,000-square-foot estate, located on seven acres at 2700 Point Lane, is owned by none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan, and there's a reason for the $14.855 million price tag: The Wall Street Journal notes that, if you add those five numbers up, you get 23—the number Jordan wore on his jersey while playing for the University of North Carolina, the Washington Wizards, and most of his time with the Chicago Bulls.

There's also a huge "23" attached to the iron gate that guards the property, which Zlllow notes comes with "a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan's signature touch." Per the Journal, the home first listed for $29 million in 2012, but it's been a tough sell, and Jordan lowered the selling price to its current figure in 2015. Listing agent Katherine Malkin says Jordan has no plans to lower it again.

She notes that the house might not be appealing to buyers with that kind of money because there are waterfront properties along Lake Michigan just a couple of miles away; Jordan, who bought the land in 1991 and built the home in 1994, "chose to not live on the lake because they wanted privacy," Malkin tells the Journal. Want a sneak peek to determine if the home is "tasteful or tacky"? The Root offers a further look inside. (More Michael Jordan stories.)